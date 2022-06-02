British Embassy in Yerevan hosts celebration on Queen’s 96th birthday

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The British Embassy hosted a celebration of the 96th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II. This year, the Queen’s Birthday Party had a special significance as we celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since her coronation. The Queen has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history. Her unstinting service not just to the United Kingdom but the entire Commonwealth is truly an inspiration.

British Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher said in his welcoming speech:

“Her Majesty The Queen has been, and continues to be, a great role model for her citizens in the UK. She is not just a great model but a great female role model. And Armenia is blessed with great female role models too. I’m really proud that the British Embassy, through our programme funding and capacity building, provides support to really inspiring women who are dedicated to enhancing Armenia’s prospects. […] So, just as Her Majesty The Queen has been an enduring figure for 70 years, and hopefully many more, I am confident that the partnership between Armenia and the UK will also endure.”

This year we also celebrate the 30th anniversary of UK-Armenia diplomatic relations.

Many guests from the Government of Armenia, the National Assembly, members of the diplomatic corps, business and civil society representatives and friends of the UK joined us in celebration.

The Guest of Honour Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia emphasized in his speech:

“The United Kingdom has been a crucial partner for the newly independent Armenia in its pathway of building its statehood, and today it contributes to the ongoing democratic reforms and strengthening of the rule of law in our country.”

At our party we served traditional British food and drinks, and entertained our guests with a fantastic repertoire of British and Armenian music. A key highlight of the celebration was the display of photographs taken at various stages of Her Majesty’s reign by Yousuf Karsh, renowned photographer of Armenian origin.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu