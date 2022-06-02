Armenia, Greece keen to deepen bilatetal defense cooperation

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan received the delegation led by the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikos Hardalias.

The Armenian Minister of Defense hailed the current level of the Armenian-Greek cooperation in the defense sphere, stressed the necessity of developing the cooperation especially in the military-technical direction.

Nikos Hardalias reaffirmed the readiness of the Greek side to develop cooperation, noting that the warm, friendly relations between the two countries oblige to deepen cooperation in order to meet the existing challenges.

Issues related to regional security were also discussed during the meeting. The Minister of Defense presented the security situation in Artsakh after the 44-day war and the existing threats.

On the same day, the delegation led by the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Greece was received by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Karen Brutyan. The possibilities of developing cooperation in the military-technical sphere were discussed.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu