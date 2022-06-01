PATRIARCH DANIEL SENDS CONDOLENCES AFTER THE REPOSE OF METROPOLITAN GENNADIOS OF SASSIMA￼￼

On Wednesday night, His Beatitude Daniel, Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, sent a message of condolences to His Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, after the announcement of the repose of Metropolitan Gennadios of Sassima.Full text:

Bucharest, 1 June 2022

His Holiness BARTHOLOMEW,

Archbishop of Constantinople – New Rome,

Ecumenical Patriarch

Your Holiness,

With sadness, we have learned of the passing from this world, today, the 1stof June 2022, of His Eminence Metropolitan Gennadios of Sassima, an old friend of our Church and of ours, personally, and a tireless promoter of Orthodoxy in the interchristian dialogue. His dedication for the rapprochement between Christians belonging to different traditions has been and will remain a living witness in the quest for Christian unity.

Particularly, we remember him fondly as the hierarch that Your Holiness entrusted to pastorally look after the Romanian community gathering for worship in Saint Paraskevi Pikridion -Hasköy church.

In this time of sadness, we address to Your Holiness and to the Holy Church of Constantinople our fraternal thoughts of consolation and pray the Lord Jesus Christ, Who has risen from the dead, to give to the soul of our brother hierarch Gennadios His peace, light and eternal life!

May his memory be eternal from generation to generation!

With high esteem and brotherly love in Christ the Lord,

† DANIELPatriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church

https://panorthodoxsynod.blogspot.com/2022/06/patriarch-daniel-sends-condolences.html?fbclid=IwAR1EDObFBOpH-xMTaZdXvn992tQAIcJJgk6L-gYdXHCJK8l2qeuP-BY_fAA