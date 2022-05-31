SunChild Environmental Festival dates announced

The 11th SunChild International Environmental Festival announces the start of applications for this year’s film festival. The festival will take place in Yerevan on October 14-18.

The SunChild International Environmental Festival was launched in 2007 by the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC).

The Festival aims to raise public awareness of environmental issues, as well as to promote creative solutions to environmental issues in Armenia and the entire Caucasus region.

Films that cover environmental issues and are dedicated to nature (wildlife, sustainable resource management, urban ecology, ecological and sustainable development, agriculture and environment, health and environment, education and environment, etc.) can apply for the festival.

The theme of this year is the theme of climate change.

The 11th SunChild International Environmental Festival has three categories: a feature film on climate change, a short film on climate change, and youth and children about the environment.

The deadline for applications is July 31. Applications can be submitted through the Film Free Way platform here. All the details are presented on the platform.

The SunChild International Environmental Festival is the only one of its kind in the entire South Caucasus region. The festival program includes environmental films from around the world, eco-workshops, exhibitions, media campaigns, and other events raising awareness of the growing challenges of preserving natural and cultural values.

The festival is annual, held in the fall, but the events happen throughout the regions of Armenia throughout the year, involving large numbers of children and adolescents, promoting creative solutions to community environmental problems, and using the film as a powerful tool for action, change.

In 2021, the festival was held for the first time online on the sunchild.am platform, where for a week the audience had the opportunity to watch the best environmental films from around the world with Armenian subtitles.

This year, the festival will maintain an online dimension by combining it with offline events and screenings.

