European boxing champion Hovhannes Bachkov returns home to hero’s welcome

Siranush Ghazanchyan
European boxing champion Hovhannes Bachkov returned to his hometown of Gyumri to hero’s welcome.
Upon arrival he was welcomed by representatives of local authorities, sport-lovers and sportsmen.
In the 63.5 kg final in Yerevan, Bachkov scored a fantastic 5-0 victory over France’s Lounes Hamraoui with a clear advantage in all three rounds.t
Armenian athletes won one gold, two silver medals and a bronze at the European Boxing Championship was held in Yerevan.
