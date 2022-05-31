 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

European boxing champion Hovhannes Bachkov returns home to hero’s welcome

2022-05-31

Siranush Ghazanchyan

European boxing champion Hovhannes Bachkov returned to his hometown of Gyumri to hero’s welcome.

Upon arrival he was welcomed by representatives of local authorities, sport-lovers and sportsmen.

In the 63.5 kg final in Yerevan, Bachkov scored a fantastic 5-0 victory over France’s Lounes Hamraoui with a clear advantage in all three rounds.t

Armenian athletes won one gold, two silver medals and a bronze at the European Boxing Championship was held in Yerevan.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

