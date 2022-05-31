ARS Eastern US announces 2022 annual essay contest winners

The Armenian Relief Society of Eastern U.S. Board of Directors has announced the winners of its 2022 Essay Contest. “The ARS of Eastern US Board of Directors extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the students for devoting time and effort to the ARS of Eastern US Essay Contest and sends its continuing gratitude to the principals and teachers for their contribution in this mutually beneficial educational initiative.”

Over 100 students from Armenian schools across the eastern US participated in the annual essay competition. The ARS of Eastern US sponsors the annual event for Armenian daily and one-day school students to encourage them to think about matters of importance to Armenians and how those issues impact their young lives. Since His Holiness Catholicos Aram I proclaimed 2022 the Year of the Diaspora, the ARS Eastern US Board of Directors decided on the following prompt for students: How do you see your role as a young member in the Diaspora?

Students were invited to write about their roles and responsibilities toward their nation, their church, their culture or their dream profession.

Judges were members of the ARS Washington “Satenig” Chapter: Lousin Hovanesian, Sarah Dudek, Elo Tanashian and Lena Damirjian. The ARS Regional Board liaison was Irma Kassabian.

Students from the following Armenian one-day schools participated: Hamasdegh School, Washington, D.C.; Haigazian School, PA; Nareg School, NJ; St. Stephen’s Saturday School, Watertown, Mass.; Taniel Varoujan School, Glenview, IL

Students from the following Armenian day schools participated: Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, Oakland Gardens, N.Y.; Armenian Sisters Academy, Radnor, PA.

All winners will be awarded Amazon gift cards.

Armenian – Day school

3rd & 4th

Ari Shirozian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

Victoria Stepanian – Holy Martyrs School, NY

Lucia Betrano – Holy Martyrs School, NY

5th & 6th

Vani Ashodian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

Nazani Baronian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

Gabriella Keshishian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

7th & 8th

Zachary Badalian Sarikian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

Araz Balian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

Cameron Santerian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

Armenian – Saturday school

3rd & 4th

Benjamin Berberian – Nareg School, NJ

5th & 6th

Victoria Penenian – Hamasdegh School, DC

Ani Garabet – Hamasdegh School, DC

7th & 8th

Haig Penenian – Hamasdegh School, DC

Alex Belekian – St. Stephen’s School, MA

Leanna Seraydarian – St. Stephen’s School, MA

English – Day school

3rd & 4th

Aren Torcomian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

Sophia Keshishian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

Victoria Megerian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

5th & 6th

Sebastian Markarian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

Isaiah Ambartsoumian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

Zaven Sevag – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

7th & 8th

Nicholas Soltanian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

Sophie Yacoubian – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

Cole Cosgrove – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

English – Saturday School

3rd & 4th

Varak Dakarian – Taniel Varoujan School, IL

Taleen Ghazaryans – St. Stephen’s School, MA

7th & 8th

Michael Bederjikian – Nareg School, NJ

Dickran Kochian – Nareg School, NJ

Vahe Kassarjian – Holy Martyrs School, NY

