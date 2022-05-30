Tbilisi festival honors folk singer Sayat-Nova

Tbilisi celebrated the tradition festival called Vardaton (Feast of Roses) dedicated to famous folk singer (ashugh) and poet Sayat-Nova on Sunday, May 29, Jnews reported.

According to a tradition established over a century ago, Georgian Armenians marched from Hovhannes Tumanyan’s House to the Sayat-Nova monument to lay roses at it. Afterwards, they headed to the Saint Gevorg Church to pay tribute to the undying memory of the great ashugh.

Vardaton was first celebrated in 1914 at the initiative of Hovhannes Tumanyan and artist Gevorg Bashinjaghian. Then it became a tradition.

