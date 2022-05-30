Nicolas Tavitian calls on Armenian communities in European countries to work together on Artsakh | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. There is big untapped potential in the Armenia-Belgium relations, according to Committee of Armenians of Belgium President Nicolas Tavitian.

“There is big untapped potential in the Armenia-Belgium relations. Belgians are fine businessmen, here we can contribute to developing cooperation, there is lots to be done in the cultural and educational areas, but of course in coordination with relevant structures of Armenia,” Tavitian said, emphasizing that if Armenia were to have a resident embassy in Belgium it would have facilitated the process.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Armenians of Belgium is preparing for the June 5 community elections to form a representative committee. The previous election was held 4 years ago and the turnout was 1500 people.

“Around thirty thousand Armenians live in Belgium now. There was a large inflow to Belgium after the nineties. Corresponding work was done for our compatriots to be actively involved in community structures, programs. Now, around five thousand Armenians are represented in municipal structures. We expect many of them to be active and participate in the community elections, which forms a representative committee, which in turn forms an executive body – the Committee of Armenians of Belgium,” Tavitian explained, noting that the body will define priorities and develop a strategy.

The action plan related to foreign policy, the development of Armenia-Belgium relations, as well as internal community matters.

In terms of foreign policy, the priority is the issue of Artsakh. Tavitian said they must actively work with the legislative and executive bodies of Belgium to present and raise awareness on Artsakh. Tavitian says it is highly important for all Armenian community structures in Europe to join forces and work together over Artsakh. By doing so, there will be stronger efficiency, Tavitian said.

Concerning cultural ties, Tavitian says there is a need for stronger partnership with Armenian cultural groups: organize visits of dance, theater and concert groups and exchange experience.

Regarding education, Nicolas Tavitian said they must first of all solve the funding issue and implement training programs for teachers.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

