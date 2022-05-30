Nations League: Lucas Zelarayan not to join Armenian national team due to injury

The Armenian national football team on Monday started the training camp at the Technical Center/Football Academy of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA).

Today, the team will hold the first training ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, the FFA said.

From 29 players called up to the national team, 27 have already joined the camp. Only Lucas Zelarayan will not join the team due to a muscle injury and will miss 4-6 weeks, Columbus Crew FC told the FFA.

Sargis Adamyan will join the camp on Tuesday morning.

The schedule of the Armenian team matches in the Nations League is below.

June 4, at 17:00 – Armenia-Republic of Ireland

June 8, at 22:45 – Scotland-Armenia

June 11, at 17:00 – Ukraine-Armenia

June 14, at 20:00 – Armenia-Scotland

