Archbishop of America: Let us not forget our brothers and sisters in Ukraine

“On this Memorial Day, as we remember those who gave their lives defending our Nation, let us also not forget our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, who are yet fighting and dying while defending theirs” stressed Archbishop Elpidophoros of America for the celebration of Memorial Day.

Orthodox Times