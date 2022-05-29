Robohood in Armenia and the US — Everyone Can Paint

YEREVAN (Robohood INC.) — Robohood Inc. is a company that developed robotic painting technology. The goal of the project is to combine the capabilities of a robot and a human, shortening the path between the idea and its implementation.

In general, the process looks like this: based on the original image — a photo or an image — you can customize the style of painting, preview the visualization and start drawing in “three clicks.” Then the robot independently paints a picture on canvas with brush and oil or acrylic paints.

The difference between Robohood technology and other robo-painting projects is that Robohood is realistic. In the painting you see recognizable objects defined by the original image, not only beautiful abstractions. Robohood is easy to use, as no manual processing of each image is required — everything happens in a special interface. The software is easy even for a child to use.

Finally, it is accurate. The strokes are based on the shape and texture of the image. The final picture differs from the original picture, just as an artist’s painting differs from a photograph.

Implementing this project, it is necessary to solve different tasks: to turn a bitmap image into a vector image, taking into account the chosen style of painting — neural networks and other ML techniques are used for this; to mix paints to get the right color — this process has its own characteristics, due to different paints having different properties depending on the color and manufacturer, and their properties change during operation (in this case, computer vision is used to correct and refine colors); to convert the finished coordinates of the brushstroke into the robot’s movements so that it puts the brushstroke gently, at the right angle and at the right speed — as artists do.

Painting with the robot is a new direction in art. If earlier an artist could only be someone who has been learning to draw all of his life, now the opportunity to translate one’s idea into a finished picture becomes available to everyone. Robots help people who do not have sufficient skills to create a real work of art.

According to a survey, about 80% of the people in the world feel like artists, but only 3% of them are able to literally make some art. The robot artist proves that everyone can paint!

It can also be interesting for professional artists who are looking for new ways of self-expression. A robot that can paint will expand the tools and opportunities for creativity.

The idea to create robotic painting technology came to the mind of Robohood’s CMO (who is a great amateur painter by the way) when he was giving master classes to less skilled friends. He said, “We came up with the separation of creativity and skill. A person gives creativity and a robot donates a skill.”

Robohood’s founder is Vladimir Tsimberg, with Vladimir Suvorov as team leader and Aleksey Ovcharev as robotics group leader.

In 2022 the development team joined forces with another team who had more advanced technology and formed Robohood INC. Now Robohood is the largest team in the world that is working on the robotization of painting. These are engineers, marketeres, programmers, roboticists, artists, IT specialists and scientists.

Technical specialists are working on the development of AI and painting algorithms. Artists and laboratory technicians conduct experiments, evaluate the results obtained and give recommendations for improving the technology. The robot’s capabilities and the number of painting techniques are constantly increasing. At the moment, this is the largest project of its kind.

Now the company is ready to present the unique product as the intersection of technology and art — robot and artist. You may buy it on its website. Today Robohood INC. is shipping robots to US and EU customers and already has several labs in Yerevan and the US.

The robot artist has already visited the largest international exhibition World Art Dubai, where he won the sympathy of visitors. And on May 27, 28 and 29, it will be at the Armenia Art Fair. Come over to see it!

