Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits 3 km southeast of Shorzha, Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was registered 3 km southeast of the village of Shorzha in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province at 22:09 local time (18:09 GMT), the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The quake was felt in Gegharkunik, Kotayk and Tavush regions.

