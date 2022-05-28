Tribute to the memory of heroes of Sardarapat Battle

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On the occasion of the Republic Day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen SImonyan, other officials paid tribute to the memory of the heroes of Sardarapat battle.

The battle took place near Sardarapat, Armenia, from 21 to 29 May 1918, between the regular Armenian military units and militia on one side and the Ottoman army that had invaded Eastern Armenia on the other side.

The battle not only halted the Ottoman advance into the rest of Armenia, but also prevented the complete destruction of the Armenian nation.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu