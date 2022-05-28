Kanye West’s fourth lawyer quits Kim Kardashian divorce case

Kanye West has lost yet another attorney in his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Page Six said.

Samantha Spector, who was the Yeezy fashion designer’s fourth lawyer, has filed documents to step down as his representation, The Blast reported Thursday.

There are no other details as to why Spector has decided to depart the case other than listing “an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship” as the cause.

For now, West’s case will be handled by one of his other attorneys, who is an out-of-state attorney from Pennsylvania that does not specialize in divorce.

Spector didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The famed divorce attorney, who recently represented Nicole Young in her divorce from Dr. Dre, took over the case in March after West, 44, fired Chris Melcher after their relationship “had become extremely difficult, with little communication.”

Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The split has been the subject of the premiere season of “The Kardashians,” and one scene even saw the Skims founder apologizing to her family for West’s treatment of them.

Panorama.AM