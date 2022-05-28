Armenian President receives the Mayor of Paris

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today a delegation led by the Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo.

The President welcomed the guests, praised the strengthening cooperation between Yerevan and Paris, and the personal involvement of the Mayor of Paris in this matter.

“Armenia and the Armenian people appreciate your sincere friendship and devotion,” said President Khachaturyan. He greatly appreciated the exceptional solidarity and great attention of friendly France to the Armenian people at all levels.

During the meeting, they touched upon the development of privileged and warm Armenian-French relations, ensuring the uninterrupted implementation of joint programs, provision of humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh, preservation of Armenian cultural monuments under the control of Azerbaijan, and promising directions of cooperation.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu