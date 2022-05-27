Ecumenical Patriarch visited New Tenedos and New Triglia

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited the new Tenedos and the New Triglia of the Municipality of Nea Propontida in Halkidiki at noon.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, referring to the recent developments in Greek-Turkish relations, in the Church of the Dormition of the Theotokos in New Tenedos, wished for peace between the two countries and for the “obstacles” that occasionally arise, such as those created in recent days, to be overcome.

“Thank God with these developments, my wish today, that I am with you is to have peace both in this country and in Turkey, where our Ecumenical Patriarchate is based, the Aegean to unite the two allied peoples,” Patriarch Bartholomew said, speaking to the faithful in the church and continued: “Unfortunately we have unpleasant developments sometimes, as in these days, we wish to overcome the obstacles, and to have permanent peace.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch was warmly welcomed by the local authorities and by the residents, who rushed to meet him, receive his wishes, and talk with him.

Patriarch Bartholomew arrived at noon at the Church of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary in New Tenedos and visited the exhibition of sacred relics of the island of Tenedos, which is hosted in the church. The Ecumenical Patriarch called on the residents, those who have the opportunity, to come and participate in the pilgrimage and the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy on the 15th of August at Panagia Sumela in Trabzon, for which the relevant permits were secured this year, as the Turkish authorities said.

Bartholomew then went to N. Triglia, to the municipal theatre, where the ceremony of his proclamation as an honorary citizen of the Municipality of Nea Propontida took place, following a relevant decision of the municipal council.

Afterwards, he walked in the square in front of the municipal theatre, which bears, after the suggestion of the community of N. Triglia and a decision of the municipal council, the name “Patriarch Bartholomew Square”. The Philharmonic Orchestra of N. Triglia paid tribute.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew left for Ouranoupolis in order to travel to Mount Athos in the afternoon, where at half-past seven his festive reception will be held by the representatives and the abbots of the twenty monasteries in Karyes.

Orthodox Times