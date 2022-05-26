President of Montenegro visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan￼

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims.

Milo Đukanović laid a wreath at the Memorial and flowers at the Eternal Flame.

The President of Montenegro also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum and left a note at the Memory Book. He also planted a tree at the park of the Memorial.

Milo Đukanović was accompanied by Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan and Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan.

The President of Montenegro arrived in Armenia on May 26 on an official visit.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1084317/