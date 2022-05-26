Camp Tecuya: Homenetmen Empowers Armenian Youth

BY KATY SIMONIAN

Homenetmen’s Camp Tecuya continues to welcome hundreds of Armenian children to its sprawling 26-acres each year. Nestled at the base of Mt. Pinos in the Los Padres National Forest, Homenetmen’s Camp Tecuya provides year-round programs that nurture the personal enrichment and development of our youth through activities that promote health, educational opportunity and athletics.

Approximately 75 miles north of Los Angeles, Camp Tecuya offers a peaceful retreat for young Armenians to strengthen their sense of community, pursue their individual interests, and appreciate the camp’s open spaces, clean air, and natural beauty. One of the goals of Camp Tecuya is to encourage our children to connect with nature and to foster a greater appreciation for our role in protecting the environment.

With scenic views of the forest, the camp offers an ideal space for many seasonal activities including hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, horseback riding, cross country skiing, and archery.

Camp Tecuya’s facilities have also been the site for hosting an array of community events — from picnics and educational seminars to executive and wellness retreats, as well as Conferences that annually bring thousands of visitors.

Additionally, the camp boasts an Aquatic center fully equipped with an Olympic pool, dressing rooms and showers. Cabins featuring bunk beds, modern plumbing, fireplaces, kitchens, restrooms, and other amenities will make for a memorable experience. The camp also has 12 platforms for congregating and sleeping under the stars, along with a Camp Fire Circle with seating for up to 250 people — perfect for enjoying bonfires, performances and creating beautiful memories.

“We are committed to maintaining the beauty and cleanliness of the camp all year round, while we expand the activities and accommodations for our cherished guests,” said Hrach Galoustian, Homenetmen’s Regional Member in charge of the camp.

Camp Tecuya is one of Homenetmen’s many noble programs being celebrated at the 45h Navasartian Victory Ball, set to take place on Sunday, June 26 at The Beverly Hilton.

“Camp Tecuya is one of our greatest achievements, as we have created a place where our children can thrive, embrace the fun of our many activities and build life-long friendships with their fellow Armenians. Our greatest hope is that the camp experience will inspire our youth to carry on Homenetmen’s tradition of service for generations to come,” noted Steve Artinian, Chair of the 45th Navasartian Victory Ball Committee.

Registration for Homenetmen Western USA’s 8th Regional Camp is now open for Summer 2022.

Homenetmen looks forward to welcoming our children back to Camp Tecuya and is committed to securing the future of this beloved space which has become a staple of our organization.

For more information about Camp Tecuya and the 45th Navasartian Victory Ball, please visit Camp Tecuya’s website, the Navasartian Games website, or call (323) 344-4300.

Katy Simonian is a member of the 45th Navasartian Victory Ball Committee.

