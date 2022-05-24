Protesters in Yerevan block the MFA building

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Protesters of the opposition “Resistance” movement blocked the entries to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Yerevan.

Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly, member of the opposition Armenia faction Ishkhan Saghatelyan said the employees should not be allowed to enter, noting that “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not serve the interests of Armenia.”

Since April 25, the opposition has been holding acts of civil disobedience and rallies demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down.

Today the protesters will gather for a rally at Sasuntsi Davit metro station, from where they will march to France Square.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu