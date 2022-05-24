Mkhitaryan will travel with team to Tirana, availability yet to be determined￼

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s status for Wednesday night is still unknown after the Armenian player suffered an injury to the flexor muscle in the first leg of the Conference League semifinal with Leicester.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Mkhitaryan has been regularly undergoing physical therapy and individual training sessions at Trigoria for the past three weeks.

The Italian newspaper claims that the 33-year-old will undoubtedly travel with the team to Tirana, however is role in the match is still uncertain.

José Mourinho will make a decision tomorrow which will determine whether the former Arsenal attacker will get a chance to start from the first minute against Feyenoord or provide energy off the bench.

