Lory Tatoulian to Emcee 46th Annual Debutante Ball

Lory Tatoulian

LOS ANGELES—The Ladies Auxiliary of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church announced that noted comedian, actress, and writer Lory Tatoulian will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the 46th Annual Debutante Ball. The event will be held on June 12 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Chair of the Ladies Auxiliary Cindy Norian noted that Lory Tatoulian is the ideal figure to spotlight during this traditional event, and to recognize her distinguished career.

Since 2009, Lory Tatoulian has created, written, and produced 10 different installments of “The Big Bad Armo Show,” which has toured nationwide, including three sold-out runs Off-Broadway in New York’s Symphony Space, the Cowell Theatre in San Francisco, San Diego Repertory Theatre, and the Colony Theatre in Los Angeles. Currently, the show is featured in the new PBS Documentary, “What Will Become Of Us.”

Tatoulian has written and performed in two award-winning solo shows: “Sitting Twisted, Talking Straight” and “Autosapiens,” which debuted at the San Diego Repertory Theatre. Most recently, Tatoulian has been hired as a writer for feature animation films including Warner Brother’s “Smallfoot” and Sony Pictures Surf’s Up.” Her comedic chronicles can be read on NPR’s Multi-American blog.

The artist has been awarded a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts for her work in theater and received three proclamations from the City of Los Angeles and the State of California. She is a theater consultant with Pasadena Unified School District, an alumni of the San Diego State Theater Department, the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and the world-famous Groundlings Theatre, where she also teaches improv and sketch comedy. She is back on the stage performing live theater, and is currently working on a televised sketch show.

Tatoulian, who is married to former Mayor of Montebello Jack Hadjinian, attributes her passion for the arts and community to her parents, Archpriest Datev and Araxy Tatoulian; whose partnership, according to Tatoulian, has always been upon the sacred calling of community building and fostering a cultural and spiritual life; that their home life extended beyond the immediate family and always included the greater community with their hearts and doors always open, which has always fueled Lory’s creativity.

For as long as she can remember, Tatoulian has been active in the most essential programs of the Western Diocese: a camper and volunteer at Hye Camp, participating in A.C.Y.O. Sports Weekend and Conventions, as well as attending church. She shared that the Armenian Church and Faith have always been the foundation of who she is and where she belongs.

The 46th Annual Debutante Ball will be held on June 12 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, located at 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The evening will begin with a Cocktail Reception at 5:00 p.m., the presentation of the debutantes at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner and dancing at 7:00 p.m. Families and friends will have the opportunity to send congratulatory messages to a keepsake booklet, which will also contain the pictures and resumes of the Debutantes and Escorts.

For ticket information contact Michelle Chalfant at (323) 449-3769. For messages in the booklet, contact Janet Roberts at (949) 500-1367.

Asbarez