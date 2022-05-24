Letter of intent on acquisition of shares of Armenian Stock Exchange by Warsaw Stock Exchange signed in Davos

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Within the framework of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, on May 24, CEO of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Marek Dietl and CEO of the Armenian Stock Exchange Hayk Yeganian, in the presence of President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturian and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, signed a Letter of intent on the acquisition of 65.03% of the shares of the Armenian Stock Exchange by the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Signing of the master contract will take place in June in Armenia.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe.

The AMX is the only operator in the regulated securities market in Armenia, which organizes trading of both securities and other financial instruments. The AMX is the 100% shareholder of the Central Depository of Armenia. 90.05% of the AMX shares belong to the Central Bank of Armenia, and the remaining 9.95% are the AMX’s own shares.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu