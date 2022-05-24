EU’s Charles Michel welcomes the first meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijan border commissions

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President of the EU Council Charles Michel welcomed the first meeting of the Border Commissions held today on Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“Warmly welcome first meeting of Border Commissions held today on Armenia-Azerbaijan border to advance discussions on delimitation of inter-state border and how best to ensure stable situation,” Charles Michel said in a Twitter post.

He described it as “tangible progress” following trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday.

