Artsakh flags removed from windows of Armenian Foreign Ministry building

The opposition staged a protest near the building of the Armenian Foreign Ministry in central Yerevan on Tuesday.

The protesters demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation and concerned about the security of Armenia and Artsakh wrote the word “Artsakh” on its windows using small Artsakh flags.

After the end of the protest, when the demonstrators unblocked entrances to the Foreign Ministry and returned to France Square, the flags began to be ripped off the windows.

Panorama.AM