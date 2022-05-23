The Ecumenical Patriarch met with the mothers and wives of the defenders of Azofstal

Jordan G. Georgiev

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Vespers for the Feast of Saints Constantine and Helen in the church of the Community of Stavrodromi, on Friday, May 20, 2022.

After Vespers, the Patriarch had a meeting with a delegation of Ukrainian women from Mariupol, whose husbands are Ukrainian fighters who were trapped in Azovstal and are now, according to what they conveyed to the Patriarch, prisoners. The Patriarch expressed his sympathy and support to the five Ukrainian women, and to the entire hard-trying Ukrainian people, wishing God to help their husbands and all those in the same situation to end their ordeal soon, and to be reunited with their families.

„Four female heroes – mothers and wives of Ukrainian soldiers who selflessly support the defense of Azovstal, which has become a real vanguard in Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine, continue to fight for the salvation and freedom of Ukrainian heroes,“ the statementsaid.

„We are creating a Public Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Ukrainian Prisoners of War. His task is to seek the return of our husbands and sons to Ukraine as soon as possible and to protect their rights under the international conventions that Russia is committed to implementing. We will use our appeals to the media, state leaders and moral and religious leaders,“ said the mothers and wives of Ukrainian heroes.

https://www.doxologiainfonews.com/2022/05/the-ecumenical-patriarch-met-with-the-mothers-and-wives-of-the-defenders-of-azofstal/?fbclid=IwAR0LVs7UQntz4zuQNGtC7fxXfZmZurNcBCyyX4YjGzvjy4rtoZsj478_40k