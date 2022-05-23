Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston to host wine soirée

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston (SNDC) is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year—a significant milestone for this volunteer dance group that began in 1986 and continues to thrive in our community. It is hard not to be amazed that this independent group has found continued success by simply doing what the founders thought so important many years ago—“to preserve and promote the Armenian culture through the art of dance.”

Through many lasting friendships, marriages, children (who now dance in the group as their parents once did) and lifelong memories, this group has been the cultural pride and joy of the Boston community to many. With performances in Canada, Armenia and the United States, SNDC and its dancers are committed to their mission. Performances at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Jacob’s Pillow Festival, Berklee Performance Center and the “My Armenia” Pan-Armenian Festival are just a few noteworthy shows that have allowed SNDC to not only preserve their culture in communities worldwide, but promote it to non-Armenian audiences that otherwise may never see the beauty of ethnic Armenian dance.

“I have been involved in many community organizations over the years, and one I am very proud to say I remain active in and continue to be very proud of is the Sayat Nova Dance Company. The cross-section of the community it brings together, political views and church aside, is amazing. We are there to show our community and more importantly, those outside our community, the beauty and strength of Armenia”, says Josh Tevekelian, longtime dancer and former general manager. “It truly is an organization whose importance is understated, yet has found wide ranging support in all of our communities worldwide.”

To mark its anniversary year, SNDC will be hosting a wine soirée on Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Gore Place Estate in Waltham, MA. There will be nine varieties of Armenian wine to be sampled, including three exclusive wines from Armenia shipped from Los Angeles to be showcased at the event. Included in these will be Malahi, Tus and Voskeni – all unavailable for purchase in the east coast market. There will also be Shofer, Van Ardi and Aran Wines. Special guest Anush Gharibyan O’Connor, a sommelier from Los Angeles, will present on Armenian wines and their history. Wine expert Simon Baiatian from Storica Wines and the founders of Aran Wines, Alex and Talar Sarafian will also be present. Guests will receive their very own wine glass. There will be hors d’oeuvres, live music and a photo booth to capture the memories. Tickets are $100 and available online.

In October, SNDC will host its 35th anniversary weekend celebration with a performance at Regis College Fine Arts Center followed by a gala banquet at the Framingham Sheraton. “Still Here. Still Strong” is the theme of this milestone anniversary. Join the Boston community and all who have been a part of SNDC’s journey to celebrate this wonderful accomplishment.

