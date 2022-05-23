Pashinyan, Aliyev and Michel meet in Brussels, agree to continue the trilateral meetings

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A trilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place in Brussels.

As a result of the discussion, agreements were reached on the further course of work on the opening of regional communications, the launch of the work of the Committee on Border Delimitation and Security.

Issues related to the preparations for the negotiation process on normalization of relations between the two countries, humanitarian issues, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were also discussed.

An agreement was reached to continue the trilateral meetings, with a similar meeting scheduled for July or August.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu