Artsakh Demands Recognition of its Independence, Self-Determination

As negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan intensify, through mediation efforts by either Europe or Russia, Artsakh authorities reiterated their unequivocal position on the fate of Artsakh, demanding that its independence and the right to self-determination be recognized and declared unacceptable any status within Azerbaijan.

Speaking to Armenpress on Monday, Artsakh’s presidential spokesperson Lusine Avanesyan said that the government’s position remained unchanged as expressed by President Arayik Harutyunyan and several announcements made by Artsakh National Assembly.

“The full recognition of the right of the Armenians of Artsakh to self-determination cannot become bargaining chips or conceded. The people of Artsakh are the sole proprietor of that issue,” Avanesyan said.

“The international recognition of the independence of the Artsakh Republic remains the guideline of the authorities. Any status within Azerbaijan is unacceptable,” added Avanesyan.

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan at the demography forum Working groups discussed pertinent issues at demography forum

“Returning to the past, not only in terms of status, but also in terms of demographics, is unacceptable. The Artsakh Republic has a task to restore its territorial integrity,” explained the president’s spokesperson, adding that the government of Artsakh “develops and implements its policies in accordance with the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, in cooperation with all partners.”

During a demographic forum held in Stepanakert over the weekends, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan said the “Future Armenians” forum was an inclusive environment for many professional Armenians to present their observations and proposals for the solution of the demographic problems facing Artsakh.

“Artsakh has and continues to be of exceptional importance for the Armenians in the past, present and future. Demography is one of the important facet for guaranteeing the future of Artsakh. Therefore, this forum is welcome, and will seriously support the state efforts to develop and implement a demographic strategy,” said Beglaryan.

