Armenia records 22 new Covid cases in one week

Armenia confirmed 22 new coronavirus infections over the past one week, bringing the national tally to 422,939 as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

19 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 412,090.

One new Covid-19 death has been recorded in the country, taking the official death toll to 8,624. The figure does not include the deaths of 1,684 other people carrying the virus. According to the health authorities, they were caused by other diseases.

Armenia now has 541 active cases. As many as 3,089,295 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

Panorama.AM