Armenia, Azerbaijan set up Commissions on Delimitation and Border Security

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision on the establishment of a commission on Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will chair the commission.

A similar commission has been set up in Azerbaijan by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev. The Commission will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu