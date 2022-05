President Khachaturyan meets representatives of Swiss-Armenian community

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On a working visit to Switzerland, President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with representatives of the Swiss-Armenian community.

The President touched upon the security issues of Armenia and Artsakh, the development prospects, the opportunities for the full realization of the potential of the Diaspora.

Vahagn Khachaturyan answered the questions raised by representatives of the Armenian community.

