Young Armenian boxers win silver, bronze at tournament in France

Young Armenian boxers have won two medals at the 19th ISF Gymnasiade, the largest international multi-sport event for students aged 16 to 18, held in Normandy, France, on 14-22 May.

In particular, Yura Bablumyan won silver, while Voskan Voskanyan took bronze at the tournament, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported.

Four boxers represented Armenia at the 2022 Gymnasiade. The team was led by Vazgen Badalyan.

Panorama.AM