Yerevan Tech Forum 2022 an impetus for development of technology-based economy

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan took part in the Yerevan Tech Forum 2022 event initiated by Skill Company.

The Minister welcomed the organizers and participants of the forum, emphasizing that the holding of such events can serve as a serious impetus for the development and progress of the economy based on the newest technologies in our country.

“Along with development, we can also address new challenges in a rapidly changing world, the development and management of effective solutions of which is a critical issue for any country. Today, leaders of the public administration system, technology specialists and companies, representatives of business circles have gathered here on one platform to discuss those challenges and offer solutions,” the Minister said. He voiced hope that the discussions held within the framework of the Yerevan Tech Forum would be effective and help find new ways of progress together and see Armenia among the technological, innovative countries of the world.

Companies such as Tesla Energy, Synopsys, Tumo, Simple, Disqo presented their pavilions within the framework of the event.

Minister Robert Khachatryan toured the pavilions. Representatives of the companies presented their products, services and future programs to the Minister.

The Forum features more than 25 local and international speakers, over 30 companies and avout 1000 participants.

The Ministry of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia is the official partner of Yerevan Tech Forum 2022.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu