No document to be signed during Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting in Brussels

Siranush Ghazanchyan

No documents is expected to be signed during the upcoming trilateral meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told Armenpress.

Grigoryan also addressed the criticism on the agenda of the meeting being kept secret. He said the criticism is at least strange as “the current agenda of our discussions with Azerbaijan is well known.”

“The topics include the points presented by us and by Azerbaijan for the normalization of relations or launch of peace talks, which are also disclosed and include the issues of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, return of captives and revealing the fate of those missing, issues relating to opening of regional communication, delimitation and demarcation of borders, as well as issues related to the launch of the work of the trilateral commission dealing with border security. This is the same agenda that was discussed during the previous meetings,” Grigoryan noted.

He said no documents will be signed during the meeting, because, as he said “for example, a working group co-chaired by deputy prime ministers is dealing with the issue of opening of regional communications and discussions on agreements reached on the highest level must continue in that format.”

“The same can be said on other issues, which are being discussed in more detail in working formats. Therefore, no document is planned to be signed in Brussels. Presumably, there will be a press release on the results of the discussions.,” Grigoryan continued.

