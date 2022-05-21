FlyOne Armenia to start Yerevan-Antalya flights

Siranush Ghazanchyan

FlyOne Armenia Airlines will start operating non-scheduled direct flights on Yerevan-Antalya-Yerevan route starting June 14.

Yerevan-Antalya-Yerevan flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport to Antalya International Airport twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

All the tickets and additional services can be purchased from the airline’s website or through the mobile application, available in the Google App or App Store, also all partner agencies.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu