Yerevan to host Armenian-Iraqi business forum

Siranush Ghazanchyan

An Armenian-Iraqi business forum will be held in Yerevan on May 20.

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, Chairman of the Export-Import Union of the Kurdish Region of Iraq Mustafa Abdulrahman Abdullah, RA Deputy Minister of Economy Armen Arzumanyan, Chairman of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan, Chairman of GB Trading Council Saeed Jamali will make opening remarks at the forum.

The business forum will be attended by more than 50 businessmen from Iraq, who are interested in cooperating with Armenian partners in the fields of agriculture, construction, light industry, tourism and trade.

During the conference, a Memorandum of Cooperation will be signed between the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia and the Union of Exporters and Importers of the Kurdish Region of Iraq.

B2B meetings will be held within the framework of the event.

The event has been organized by the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia and the Ministry of Economy.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu