Turkish Foreign Ministry: You talk about genocide of the Pontians when you slaughtered the Turks in Tripolitsa in 1821

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry speaks of massacres and war crimes by the Greek side and during the Asia Minor Campaign – It speaks of anti-Turkish lobbies trying to mislead young generations.

With a delusional statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry is trying to falsify history once again by denying the genocide of the Greeks of Pontus.

In particular, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stresses in a statement that it denies the “delusional statements of the Greek authorities under the pretext of the anniversary of the unfounded ‘Pontian’ claims, which completely distort history”. In the same statement, the Turks speak of anti-Turkish lobbies and speak out against those who try to mislead younger generations regarding historical events.

At the same time, the Turkish Foreign Ministry calls on our country to… “face the facts about the crimes against humanity […] committed by the Greeks during the invasion and occupation of Anatolia”, referring to the Asia Minor Campaign of 1919-1922. Ankara, however, does not stop there and goes back another 100 years and specifically to the Greek Revolution of 1821, accusing Greece of massacring all Turks during the liberation of Tripolitsa in 1821.

The entire statement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry:

“We explicitly reject the delusional statements of the Greek authorities under the pretext of the anniversary of the unfounded ‘Pontian’ claims, which completely distort history.

It is sad to see that the Greek authorities continue their absurd attempts to distort history. We also condemn the efforts of the anti-Turkey lobbies to deceive the public by bringing these biased claims onto the agenda of third countries.

It is clear that the efforts of those who seek to draw hostility from history and mislead younger generations will not serve peace and stability.

Rather than relying on distorted historical narratives that contradict reality, it would make more sense for Greece to address the facts regarding the crimes against humanity embodied in the Lausanne Peace Treaty, as contained in the report of the Allied Powers’ Fact-Finding Commission, committed by Greece during its attempted occupation and invasion of Anatolia. Similarly, it would be appropriate for those who make such baseless claims to remember the brutal crimes and atrocities committed against other religious or ethnic groups, particularly the Turks, including the Tripolitsa massacre in 1821.

We call on Greece to work together for peace, stability and a prosperous future on the basis of cooperation instead of trying to distort the facts.”

Mrs Sakellaropoulou’s message on the Day of Remembrance of the Genocide of the Pontian Hellenism:

“Defending historical knowledge by recognizing this heinous crime is the self-evident duty of the international community.” This is what the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, says in her message on the Day of Remembrance of the Genocide of the Pontian Hellenism.

“Especially today’s anniversary, at a time when authoritarian revisionism directly threatens the stability of our world, acts as a deterrent so that we do not have to experience similar atrocities again,” Mrs Sakellaropoulou said.

The entire message of the President of the Hellenic Republic:

“One hundred and three years after the ruthless pogrom against the Hellenism of Pontus during the Ottoman Empire, the memory of the hundreds of thousands of innocent people who were massacred or displaced from their ancestral homes remains alive. The Greek State has recognised the Pontian Genocide and on May 19 pays tribute to the unfortunate Greeks of that region. At the same time, it acknowledges the decisive contribution of the uprooted Pontians to the economic, cultural and social reconstruction of our homeland.

The defence of historical knowledge through the recognition of this heinous crime is an obvious duty of the international community. Today’s anniversary in particular, at a time when authoritarian revisionism is directly threatening the stability of our world, acts as a deterrent so that we do not experience similar atrocities again. Respect for diversity and constant vigilance against discrimination and violence is the responsibility of all of us.”

The message of Nikos Dendias:

“Today is a day of remembrance of the Genocide against the Pontic Hellenism,” said the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in a tweet.

“We keep alive the memory of the 353,000 victims, we honour the great contribution of the Pontians to the economic, spiritual and social life of the country, as well as to the national struggles,” he stresses.

Ημέρα μνήμης της Γενοκτονίας εις βάρος του Ποντιακού Ελληνισμού η σημερινή. Κρατάμε ζωντανή τη μνήμη των 353.000 θυμάτων, τιμάμε τη μεγάλη συμβολή των Ποντίων στην οικονομική, πνευματική και κοινωνική ζωή της χώρας, όπως και στους εθνικούς αγώνες. #Genocide pic.twitter.com/T18KIxeJIQ — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) May 19, 2022

