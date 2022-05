The Ambassador of Lithuania in Ankara visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Ambassador of Lithuania in Ankara, Ričardas Degutis, visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Degutis was warmly welcomed by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, to whom he delivered a letter from the Prime Minister of Lithuania, while they had the opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon and Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, Director of the Private Patriarchal Office.

Orthodox Times