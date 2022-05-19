PM Pashinyan congratulates France’s new Prime Minister on appointment

Siranush Ghazanchyan

In a congratulatory message to France’s newly appointed Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that the governments of the two countries would continue to cooperate closely in the spirit of the Armenian-French privileged relations

“I am sure that the rich experience gained during your long professional activity and past political path will best serve the well-being of friendly France and the French people,” the Armenian PM said.

“I am convinced that in the spirit of the Armenian-French privileged relations, our governments will continue to cooperate closely in the implementation of existing and new programs in order to make the most of the full potential of multifaceted cooperation between Armenia and France,” he added.

In this regard, he said, the further joint efforts aimed at realizing the goals of the 2021-2026 roadmap of the Armenian-French economic cooperation, signed in Paris in December 2021, are especially important.

