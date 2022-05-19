Holy Relics of St. Gregory the Theologian were gifted to the Metropolis of Austria

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Metropolitan Arsenios of Austria and Exarch of Hungary received at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, who delivered fragments of the Holy Relic of our Holy Father Gregory the Theologian, Patriarch of Constantinople, as a gift to the Holy Metropolis of Austria and the Holy Monastery of St. Skepi in Burgenland.

Members of the Holy Clergy attended the modest reception ceremony of the Holy Relics.

Metropolitan Arsenios thanked Cardinal Christoph Schönborn and a discussion on issues of common interest related to the Christian Communities in Austria followed.

Orthodox Times