Archbishop of America announced the Centennial Pilgrimage to Pontos

On this solemn day of remembrance of the Pontic Genocide, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America announced the third Centennial Pilgrimage to Pontos and Asia Minor from August 8 to August 19, 2022.

This third Pilgrimage comes as part of a four-part Centennial Pilgrimage series organized by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America in celebration of its One-Hundredth year. Participants in the pilgrimage will journey to sacred sites in the region and have the rare opportunity to attend Divine Liturgy on the Feast of the Dormition of the Theotokos at the renowned monastery of Panagia Soumela, celebrated by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Founded in the year 386, the monastery is located high in the Pontic Mountains near the Byzantine imperial city of Trebizond and has remained the symbol of Pontian Hellenism for sixteen centuries.

Orthodox Times