Ambassador Tracy gets final failing ANCA grade

WASHINGTON, DC – After more than three years at her diplomatic post, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy has received a final grade of “F” from the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) for her consistently poor performance across a broad array of diplomatic metrics.

“As I have said previously, the ANCA wants every US Ambassador to Armenia to be successful,” said ANCA chairman Raffi Hamparian. “Sadly, Ambassador Tracy has compounded her silence during the 44-day war with reckless disregard for over 90,000 displaced Artsakh Armenians and Azerbaijan’s ongoing encroachment on sovereign Armenian territory. Three years into her tenure as Ambassador to Armenia, Ambassador Tracy has continued to fail on issue after issue – falling far short of the most basic professional expectations of a competent American Ambassador to Armenia.”

The ANCA first gave Ambassador Tracy an “F” rating in December 2020, based on her poor performance in 15 different issue areas. In the 18-months since this grade was given, Ambassador Tracy has continued to fail across multiple metrics, among them the lack of meaningful US aid to Artsakh refugees, playing favorites among Armenian political forces, further complicating Armenia’s security and regional relationships, and failing to meaningfully address Azerbaijan’s illegal detention, abuse and murder of Armenian prisoners of war.

Career US foreign service officers, like Ambassador Tracy, usually serve tours of roughly three years before receiving a new diplomatic assignment. With her time in Armenia already past that mark, the ANCA urges the Biden administration to reset the US-Armenia relationship on solid footing by nominating a new Ambassador to Yerevan. The ANCA looks forward to working closely with the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee to ensure a competent nominee reflecting US values is confirmed without delay.

ANCA Performance Rating for US Ambassador Lynne Tracy

FINAL GRADE: F

AMBASSADOR TRACY’S PERFORMANCE ON BILATERAL ISSUES

— Support for development of US-Armenia strategic relations: F

— Support for expanded US Trade and Investment in Armenia: F

— Support for growth of bilateral US-Armenia military relations: F

— Support for US Millennium Challenge grant for Armenia: F

— Support for US-Armenia Double Taxation Treaty: F

— Support for US-Armenia Social Security Agreement: F

— Support for Congressional delegations to Armenia and Artsakh: D

— Support for Senior US Executive Branch visits to Armenia: F

— Selective support for Armenian civil society groups: D

AMBASSADOR TRACY’S PERFORMANCE ON REGIONAL ISSUES

Response to Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia and Artsakh: F

Humanitarian aid for victims of Azerbaijani aggression: D

Re-programmed US assistance for COVID-19 pandemic: D

Humanitarian assistance for HALO Trust Artsakh demining: F

AMBASSADOR TRACY’S PERFORMANCE ON DIASPORA ISSUES

Engagement with the Armenian American community: F

Cooperation with Diaspora humanitarian relief efforts: D

Support for the century-long US-Armenian friendship: F

