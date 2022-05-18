Representatives of World Land Trust visit Caucasus Wildlife Refuge in Armenia – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Representatives of the British World Land Trust (WLT) visited the Caucasus Wildlife Refuge (CWR) in Armenia to learn about the work carried out by the partner organization – the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC).

Accompanied by the director of the foundation Ruben Khachatryan, WLT representatives toured the refuge, visited reforestation sites and got acquainted with wildlife rescue sanctuary, ecotourism, community development and other projects. FPWC staff presented the vision of the Caucasus Wildlife Refuge and the action plan for 2030. Problems and possible solutions were discussed.

“It is very important for us that our partners get acquainted with all the programs implemented by the Foundation within the framework of its mission. I am glad that our partners were impressed with the work done and are ready to continue supporting to elaborate projects for the sake of protecting Armenia’s biodiversity,” Ruben Khachatryan said..

World Land Trust Director of Conservation Richard Cuthbert is in Armenia for the first time. “I have heard a lot about Armenia, all my expectations were justified in terms of the huge work done by the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets and their dedication. I am very impressed with how well the work is done,” he said.

World Land Trust Conservation Programmes Manager Charlotte Beckham visited Armenia on several occasions before.

“During each of my visits I see the development that has taken place after the previous visits. Years ago, when I first came here, there was nothing in the territory of the Caucasus Wildlife Refuge, but today everything is different. It is very impressive to see what you have achieved during this period,” she said.

The World Land Trust has been supporting the programs of the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets and Caucasus Wildlife Refuge for years.

The British organization founded in 1989 is engaged in the protection of endangered habitats around the globe. It supports the implementation of programs in more than 20 countries.

