Italian lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The delegation of the Italian Parliament visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on May 18 accompanied by a group of Armenian lawmakers deputies and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Armenia Alfonso Di Rizzo.

The guests were greeted by Lusine Abrahamyan, Deputy Director for Museum Works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, who presented the history of the memorial.

The Italian MPs laid flowers at the eternal flame commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide and observed a moment of silence in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Members of the Italian delegation also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions. At the end of the visit, they made notes in the Book of Honorary Guests.

