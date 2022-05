FM Mirzoyan visits Armenian Genocide monument in Brussels

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On a working visit to Brussels, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan paid tribute and laid a wreath at the Khachkar-monument dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in Henri Misho Square in Brussels.

The khachkar-monument had recently been vandalized and restored with the efforts of the city authorities within hours.

