Discussing the status and security of Artsakh crucial, Armenia’s Foreign Minister says

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Discussing the rights and issue of security in Artsakh, as well as the status of Artsakh is crucial, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said ahead to the session of Armenia-EU Partnership Council in Brussels.

“We have published our vision of the peace process. And at first, we said that in the points suggested by Azerbaijan there is nothing unacceptable for the Armenian side but these points do not address the whole agenda, the whole spectrum of the existing issues of the potential and expected peace treaty. And here for us is crucial to discuss the rights and issue of security in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as the status of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

“We also think that it is important to continue these negotiations on the peace treaty in the frame of and according to the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. So far, we haven’t heard a positive reaction from Azerbaijan to these points. But you know that efforts are being made in order to have these negotiations possible. So I can only stress our readiness and our commitment to have peace and stability in our region. But to have this we need two sides,” the Foreign Minister added.

The first meeting between Armenia and Azerbaijan on demarcation was initially scheduled for May 16-17, but did not take place.

“The meeting didn’t take place but I can assure you that we will continue our talks about organizing this meeting. There are some technicalities to be agreed by the sides. And hopefully, in the upcoming days and weeks, we will finally have this meeting.,” Minister Mirzoyan stated.

