Calling all graduates: Kickstart your career in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC – Recent graduates interested in starting careers in policy, politics or media are invited to apply for the fall 2022 session of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (CGP) – a unique Washington, DC job placement program that has helped hundreds of Armenian Americans explore professional opportunities in the nation’s capital.

CGP offers successful applicants three months of free housing, professional development workshops, networking opportunities and personalized mentorships to help job-seekers excel in their careers in Washington, DC.

Applications for the fall session are due by July 18th. The session begins on September 12th. In addition to recent graduates, the ANCA CGP also serves university students interested in Washington, DC internship opportunities – both at the ANCA offices and at various governmental agencies, space permitting.

“The ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program team is here to help recent graduates navigate the road to career success in the nation’s capital,” said ANCA programs director Alex Manoukian. “And, with a 100-percent placement rate for our fall 2021 session participants, our results speak for themselves. Free housing, mentorships and enrichment seminars – right in the heart of the nation’s capital – make your transition to Washington, DC smoother than ever.”

Launched in 2003, the ANCA Gateway Program is named after Hovig Apo Saghdejian, a beloved young community leader who lost his life in a tragic car accident and whose eternal memory continues to inspire new generations of Armenian Americans. His family generously established the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Memorial Fund in his memory and, over the past decade, has played a vital role in the expansion of the program. Substantial support has also been provided through a grant by the Cafesjian Family Foundation, longtime ANCA benefactors Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Barbara Hekimian, and the Armenian American Veterans Post of Milford, Massachusetts (AAVO).

The Gateway Program has helped over 250 Armenian American professionals from across the US explore career prospects in Washington, DC. Gateway Program fellows are offered three months of free housing at the ANCA’s Aramian House, located in the heart of Washington, DC in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, just blocks from the ANCA offices. Manoukian and the Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee (CGPAC) coordinate a series of career placement workshops on a range of issues, including resume and cover letter preparation, effective interview strategies, and networking. The CGPAC also connects fellows with mentors most closely aligned with their career goals for one-on-one advice and encouragement.

For university students interested in a quarter/semester in Washington, DC, the ANCA CGP can assist with internship guidance and placements both at the ANCA headquarters and other public policy and government institutions.

The Aramian House was purchased in 2016 and made possible through a generous donation by the family of the late community leader and philanthropist Martha Aramian of Providence, Rhode Island. The Aramian family – led by sisters Sue, the late Margo and the late Martha – have long been among the most generous benefactors of ANCA programs and charitable projects in the Armenian homeland and the Diaspora.

ANCA

Armenian Weekly