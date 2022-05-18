Byurakan Observatory offers its visitors mobile planetarium

Viktor Ambartsumian Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory of Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences offers its visitors a mobile planetarium.
The mobile planetarium is an inflatable dome-shaped projection screen.
Here you can enjoy movies on various subjects, including but not limited to astronomy, biology and others, the observatory said on Tuesday.
All movies last 25-30 minutes.
“Our movies suit children of all ages. The planetarium is open every day, from 10am to 6pm. Looking forward to having you here!” it noted.
Yorumlar kapatıldı.