Byurakan Observatory offers its visitors mobile planetarium

Viktor Ambartsumian Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory of Armenia’s National Academy of Sciences offers its visitors a mobile planetarium.

The mobile planetarium is an inflatable dome-shaped projection screen.

Here you can enjoy movies on various subjects, including but not limited to astronomy, biology and others, the observatory said on Tuesday.

All movies last 25-30 minutes.

“Our movies suit children of all ages. The planetarium is open every day, from 10am to 6pm. Looking forward to having you here!” it noted.

Panorama.AM