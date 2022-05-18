ANCA-WR Announces Endorsements Ahead of 2022 Primaries

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region has announced its full list of endorsements ahead of the upcoming primary elections.

As a part of the endorsement process, the ANCA-WR Board works in conjunction with its local chapter constituents to carefully review each incumbent’s track record and each new candidate’s responses to a written questionnaire. Interviews are then conducted to determine which candidates are best able to serve the needs of the Armenian-American community. ANCA-WR endorsements are based largely on the candidate’s preparedness and ability to address issues ranging from justice for the Armenian Genocide, promoting Armenian Genocide education in public schools, support for the independent Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, and local community needs.

The ANCA-WR encourages all eligible Armenian-American voters to register and vote in the primary elections.

The California primary will be held on June 7. California residents should visit the Elections and Voter Information page for questions or call the ANCA-WR office at 818-500-1918 for more information.

Primary elections will also be held in Oregon on May 17th, Nevada on June 14th, Colorado on June 28th, and Arizona and Washington on August 2nd. A full list of primary dates can be found on the HyeVotes website.

For information on voter eligibility, voter registration, and the candidates, please visit the website.

The full list of the ANCA-WR’s primary endorsements is as follows:

California

U.S. Senate

Alex Padilla (D-CA)

U.S. House of Representatives

Jared Huffman (CA-02)

John Garamendi (CA-08)

Josh Harder (CA-09)

Nancy Pelosi (CA-11)

Barbara Lee (CA-12)

Kevin Mullin (CA-15)

Anna Eshoo (CA-16)

Ro Khanna (CA-17)

Zoe Lofgren (CA-18)

Jimmy Panetta (CA-19)

Jim Costa (CA-21)

David Valadao (CA-22)

Salud Carbajal (CA-24)

Julia Brownley (CA-26)

Judy Chu (CA-28)

Tony Cardenas (CA-29)

Adam Schiff (CA-30)

Brad Sherman (CA-32)

Jimmy Gomez (CA-34)

Norma Torres (CA-35)

Ted Lieu (CA-36)

Linda Sanchez (CA-38)

Ken Calvert (CA-41)

Nanette Barragan (CA-44)

Mike Levin (CA-49)

Juan Vargas (CA-52)

California Governor

Gavin Newsom

California Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis

California Attorney General

Rob Bonta

California Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara

California State Controller

Ron Galperin

California State Senate

Lily Mei (SD-10)

Daniel Hertzberg (SD-20)

Maria Durazo (SD-24)

Ben Allen (SD-26)

Bob Archuleta (SD-30)

California State Assembly

Jim Patterson (AD-08)

Mia Bonta (AD-18)

Phil Ting (AD-19)

Diane Papan (AD-21)

Evan Low (AD-26)

Vince Fong (AD-33)

Suzette Valladares (AD-40)

Chris Holden (AD-41)

Luz Rivas (AD-43)

Laura Friedman (AD-44)

Jesse Gabriel (AD-46)

Blanca Rubio (AD-48)

Mike Fong (AD-49)

Eloise Gomez Reyes (AD-50)

Rick Chavez Zbur (AD-51)

Lisa Calderon (AD-56)

Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer (AD-57)

Anthony Rendon (AD-62)

Al Muratsuchi (AD-66)

Randy Voepel (AD-75)

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

Hilda Solis (District 1)

Henry Stern (District 3)

Los Angeles County Assessor

Jeffrey Prang

Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education

Kelly Gonez

Dr. Rocio Rivas

Mayor of Los Angeles City

Kevin De Leon

Los Angeles City Controller

Paul Koretz

Los Angeles City Attorney

Kevin James

Los Angeles City Council

Gilbert Cedillo (District 1)

Bob Blumenfield (District 3)

Sam Yebri (District 5)

Monica Rodriguez (District 7)

Mitch O’Farrell (District 13)

Tim McOsker (District 15)

Glendale City Council

Ara Najarian

Vrej Agajanian

Elen Asatryan

Glendale City Clerk

Greg Krikorian

Glendale Unified School District Board of Education

Dr. Armina Gharpetian

Shant Sahakian

Lerna Amiryans

Glendale Community College Board of Trustees

Dr. Armina Hacopian

Yvette Vartanian Davis

Ann H. Ransford

Nevada

U.S. House of Representatives

Dina Titus (NV-01)

Susie Lee (NV-03)

Steven Horsford (NV-04)

Nevada Secretary of State

Gerard Ramalho

Clark County Sheriff

Kevin McMahill

Las Vegas City Council

Victoria Seaman

Arizona

U.S. House of Representatives

Raul Grijalva (AZ-03)

David Schweikert (AZ-06)

Debbie Lesko (AZ-08)

Colorado

U.S. House of Representatives

Diana DeGette (CO-01)

Joe Neguse (CO-02)

Jason Crow (CO-06)

Oregon

U.S. House of Representatives

Earl Blumenauer (OR-03)

Washington

U.S. House of Representatives

Suzan DelBene (WA-01)

Derek Kilmer (WA-06)

Adam Smith (WA-09)

The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization in the Western United States and working with its network of local offices and chapters throughout the region, the ANCA-WR ensures that the concerns of the Armenian American community are heard in the halls of government. All members of the community who are U.S. citizens are encouraged to support the Armenian Cause by voting in each election.

