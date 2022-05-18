ANCA-WR Announces Endorsements Ahead of 2022 Primaries

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region has announced its full list of endorsements ahead of the upcoming primary elections.
As a part of the endorsement process, the ANCA-WR Board works in conjunction with its local chapter constituents to carefully review each incumbent’s track record and each new candidate’s responses to a written questionnaire. Interviews are then conducted to determine which candidates are best able to serve the needs of the Armenian-American community. ANCA-WR endorsements are based largely on the candidate’s preparedness and ability to address issues ranging from justice for the Armenian Genocide, promoting Armenian Genocide education in public schools, support for the independent Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, and local community needs.
The ANCA-WR encourages all eligible Armenian-American voters to register and vote in the primary elections.
The California primary will be held on June 7. California residents should visit the Elections and Voter Information page for questions or call the ANCA-WR office at 818-500-1918 for more information.
Primary elections will also be held in Oregon on May 17th, Nevada on June 14th, Colorado on June 28th, and Arizona and Washington on August 2nd. A full list of primary dates can be found on the HyeVotes website.
For information on voter eligibility, voter registration, and the candidates, please visit the website.
The full list of the ANCA-WR’s primary endorsements is as follows:
California
U.S. Senate
Alex Padilla (D-CA)
U.S. House of Representatives
Jared Huffman (CA-02)
John Garamendi (CA-08)
Josh Harder (CA-09)
Nancy Pelosi (CA-11)
Barbara Lee (CA-12)
Kevin Mullin (CA-15)
Anna Eshoo (CA-16)
Ro Khanna (CA-17)
Zoe Lofgren (CA-18)
Jimmy Panetta (CA-19)
Jim Costa (CA-21)
David Valadao (CA-22)
Salud Carbajal (CA-24)
Julia Brownley (CA-26)
Judy Chu (CA-28)
Tony Cardenas (CA-29)
Adam Schiff (CA-30)
Brad Sherman (CA-32)
Jimmy Gomez (CA-34)
Norma Torres (CA-35)
Ted Lieu (CA-36)
Linda Sanchez (CA-38)
Ken Calvert (CA-41)
Nanette Barragan (CA-44)
Mike Levin (CA-49)
Juan Vargas (CA-52)
California Governor
Gavin Newsom
California Lieutenant Governor
Eleni Kounalakis
California Attorney General
Rob Bonta
California Insurance Commissioner
Ricardo Lara
California State Controller
Ron Galperin
California State Senate
Lily Mei (SD-10)
Daniel Hertzberg (SD-20)
Maria Durazo (SD-24)
Ben Allen (SD-26)
Bob Archuleta (SD-30)
California State Assembly
Jim Patterson (AD-08)
Mia Bonta (AD-18)
Phil Ting (AD-19)
Diane Papan (AD-21)
Evan Low (AD-26)
Vince Fong (AD-33)
Suzette Valladares (AD-40)
Chris Holden (AD-41)
Luz Rivas (AD-43)
Laura Friedman (AD-44)
Jesse Gabriel (AD-46)
Blanca Rubio (AD-48)
Mike Fong (AD-49)
Eloise Gomez Reyes (AD-50)
Rick Chavez Zbur (AD-51)
Lisa Calderon (AD-56)
Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer (AD-57)
Anthony Rendon (AD-62)
Al Muratsuchi (AD-66)
Randy Voepel (AD-75)
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Hilda Solis (District 1)
Henry Stern (District 3)
Los Angeles County Assessor
Jeffrey Prang
Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education
Kelly Gonez
Dr. Rocio Rivas
Mayor of Los Angeles City
Kevin De Leon
Los Angeles City Controller
Paul Koretz
Los Angeles City Attorney
Kevin James
Los Angeles City Council
Gilbert Cedillo (District 1)
Bob Blumenfield (District 3)
Sam Yebri (District 5)
Monica Rodriguez (District 7)
Mitch O’Farrell (District 13)
Tim McOsker (District 15)
Glendale City Council
Ara Najarian
Vrej Agajanian
Elen Asatryan
Glendale City Clerk
Greg Krikorian
Glendale Unified School District Board of Education
Dr. Armina Gharpetian
Shant Sahakian
Lerna Amiryans
Glendale Community College Board of Trustees
Dr. Armina Hacopian
Yvette Vartanian Davis
Ann H. Ransford
Nevada
U.S. House of Representatives
Dina Titus (NV-01)
Susie Lee (NV-03)
Steven Horsford (NV-04)
Nevada Secretary of State
Gerard Ramalho
Clark County Sheriff
Kevin McMahill
Las Vegas City Council
Victoria Seaman
Arizona
U.S. House of Representatives
Raul Grijalva (AZ-03)
David Schweikert (AZ-06)
Debbie Lesko (AZ-08)
Colorado
U.S. House of Representatives
Diana DeGette (CO-01)
Joe Neguse (CO-02)
Jason Crow (CO-06)
Oregon
U.S. House of Representatives
Earl Blumenauer (OR-03)
Washington
U.S. House of Representatives
Suzan DelBene (WA-01)
Derek Kilmer (WA-06)
Adam Smith (WA-09)
The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization in the Western United States and working with its network of local offices and chapters throughout the region, the ANCA-WR ensures that the concerns of the Armenian American community are heard in the halls of government. All members of the community who are U.S. citizens are encouraged to support the Armenian Cause by voting in each election.
