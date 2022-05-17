Robert Kocharyan’s son detained during opposition protests in Yerevan

Levon Kocharyan, the son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, was detained during peaceful protests demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in Yerevan on Tuesday morning.

He was detained by the police on Saryan Street in central Yerevan.

“I have been brought in. Let’s not give up, let’s not lose heart, let’s keep going,” Kocharyan wrote on Telegram later.

Opposition leader Ishkhan Saghatelyan said earlier that over 50 streets were blocked in the capital as part of the ongoing civil disobedience campaign against the Armenian government.

Panorama.AM